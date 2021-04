More than two million people have now died with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The US has recorded more fatalities than any other country, with almost 390,000 deaths, followed by Brazil and India, with around 200,000 and 150,000 deaths respectively. More than 93 million infections have been recorded […]

…receives Salami probe panel’s report on Magu • Committee wants EFCC chair appointed from outside of police President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he desired to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled. The President stated this while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission […]

Hijack of the customer data base of one of the country’s commercial banks by a cybercriminal cartel, which demanded ransoms in bitcoins before it would release the database, played a major role in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to order the immediate closure of the accounts of individuals and firms transacting in, or […]

