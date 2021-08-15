Top Stories

JUST IN: Afghan president, vice flee country – reports

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on JUST IN: Afghan president, vice flee country – reports

…as Taliban releases prisoners

 

President Ashraf Ghani has left the country, reports say, quoting Afghan officials.

It comes as Taliban reached the outskirts of Kabul.

Vice-president Amrullah Saleh is also reported to have fled.

Ghani has come under increasing pressure to resign as major cities around Afghanistan have fallen to Taliban militants over the course of 10 days, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, footage posted online by a pro-Taliban news agency appears to show inmates being freed from the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul – the largest prison in Afghanistan.

Earlier on Sunday, Taliban forces overran the military prison at the former Bagram US air base.

Taliban and extremist fighters, including those belonging to the Islamic State, were among the 5,000 inmates being held at the Bagram prison.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NCAA lifts ban on Boeing 737MAX aircraft

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

More countries are giving approval to one of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, B737MAX, as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted a ban on the aircraft. The B737MAX has been certified to operate in Nigeria’s airspace.   The airplane type was grounded and prevented from operating in the nation’s airspace following the two accident involving […]
News Top Stories

Gani Adams: No going back on agitation for Yoruba nation

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday declared that there is no going back on the agitation for a Yoruba nation.   Adams accused some politicians in South West region of suppressing the Yoruba interest with their political ambition for 2023, he, however, vowed that no matter the antics of those selfish politicians, […]
News Top Stories

Oyo APC reconciliation: Alao-Akala, Folarin, others preach unity ahead 2023

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

Former Oyo State governor and Chairman Reconciliation Committee, All Progressives Congress, Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala yesterday rallied party members in a reconciliation meeting held in Ibadan, declaring that the seat of power in the state was open for the APC to grab in 2023 if members embrace unity.   At the meeting held in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica