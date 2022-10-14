JUST IN: After Oyetola, Court bars another APC guber candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State, on Friday nullified the Adamawa State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries.

The court also sacked Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binanni as the APC governorship candidate in Adamawa State and ruled that the party cannot field a governorship candidate in 2023.

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, is challenging the declaration of Senator Binanni as the winner of the APC primary election held on May 26, 2022.

According to him, there was over-voting and participation of ‘illegal’ delegates during the exercise.

Binani, who had emerged the first female gubernatorial flag-bearer since the creation of the state on August 27, 1991, also defeated erstwhile Governor Jibrila Bindow and three others, Rep Abdulrazaq Namdas, Theman Wafari and Umar Mustapha in the May election.

Delivering judgment on Ribadu’s complaint on Friday, Justice Abdul-aziz Anka declared the election null and void.

He held that 50 delegates from Lamurde Local Government Area (LGA) who ought not to have voted during the primary election were allowed. He also held that there was no evidence that the party had conducted a Special Ad-hoc Delegates election in that particular place.

He therefore declared that APC cannot field any candidate in the forthcoming 2023 election.

