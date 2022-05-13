News

JUST IN: Again, ASUU, FG talks fail

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The latest meeting between the striking Nigerian university lecturers ASUU and the Federal Government which held on Thursday night again failed to make any headway.

The meeting was summoned at the State House Abuja by the Chief of Staff to the president, Amb. Agboola Gambari.

It was also attended by the labour minister, Chris Ngige, Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, the CAN President, Dr Supo Ayokunle and some other labour leaders.

The government had attempted to persuade the striking teachers on the platform of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to return to work with a promise to attend to their demands later.

But sources said that the ASUU leaders bluntly refused, stating that their members were not ready to accept that.

The ASUU officials were, however, said to have asked the government to make a commitment of attending to part of their demands for them to accept the position.

The meeting might have been a fallout of the public call by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday at the National Productivity Award to the teachers to return to work with a promise that government will attend to their demands.

 

Reporter

