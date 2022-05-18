JUST IN: Again, FG amends charge against Kanu

…joins his lawyers as accomplices

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal Government has amended the charge against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to a six-count treasonable felony charge.

The FG is about re-arraigning Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over the amended charge.

The court had earlier fixed Wednesday to hear an application Kanu filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the charge against him.

In the new charge, New Telegraph learnt that some members of Kanu’s legal team have been joined.

Details later…

