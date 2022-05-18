Top Stories

JUST IN: Again, FG amends charge against Kanu

…joins his lawyers as accomplices

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

The Federal Government has amended the charge against the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to a six-count treasonable felony charge.

The FG is about re-arraigning Kanu before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over the amended charge.

The court had earlier fixed Wednesday to hear an application Kanu filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the charge against him.

In the new charge, New Telegraph learnt that some members of Kanu’s legal team have been joined.

Details later…

 

Reporter

News Top Stories

Our pension is ridiculous –Ex-IGP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Mine is deplorable,says ex-AIG •I earn about N90,000 monthly, says retired CP •CP: My retired colleagues in the army earn N.8million •I receive N75,000 monthly, CP Akeremale (rtd)   A new twist was introduced to the deplorable condition of service, salaries, emolument of police officers and pensions in the country as retired top police chiefs, […]
News Top Stories

DSS probes alleged killing of vendor by Gbajabiamila’s aide

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday said it had begun investigation of the reported killing of a newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security aide attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in Abuja. Okereke, who was shot by the security aide within the Federal Secretariat area […]
News Top Stories

ASUU strike: FG withholds 13 months salaries of 129 ATBU, UNIJOS, KASHERE lecturers

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

…129 ATBU, UNIJOS, KASHERE lecturers affected The Bauchi Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has claimed the Federal Government has withheld 13 months’ salaries of 129 lecturers of the University of Jos UNIJOS), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi and Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State. Recently, ASUU declared its intention to resume […]

