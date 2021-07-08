Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Again, gunmen Kidnap 13 in Kaduna community

No fewer than 13 persons have again been kidnapped in Ungwan Gimbiya community of Sabo in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The incident happened late Wednesday at about 11pm.
It was learnt that about six persons including a landlord and his tenants were kidnapped from one house.
This is coming barely 48 hours after over 120 students of Bethel Baptist High School in Maraban Rido in the same LGA were abducted on Monday.
Meanwhile, youths in their numbers have taken to the ever-busy Sabon Tasha-Kachia road in protest of the attack on Thursday morning.
The protesters blocked the road thereby causing traffic gridlock.
Efforts by the security personnel to pacify and make them them leave road fell on deaf ears.

