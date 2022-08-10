Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Again, gunmen rob motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

There was a robbery incident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The robbery occurred between 5.00 am and 6:15am on the long bridge, near Warewa bus stop.

A passenger of one of the buses plying the road at the time, named Abayomi, told our correspondent that many motorists abandoned their vehicles.

”There was a robbery and because of the robbery, people out of fear began to run. Some people hit the cars of others. Someone is lying on the ground lifeless, and we heard that someone was killed,” he said.

Abayomi said that the police arrived at the scene of the robbery, but he was not sure of the police division at the time of the report.

“We were not able to move close, buses were turning back. The police have come there now, but it took a while before they came,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer at the Warewa Police Station, Abdulfathai Ogunsanya said, “My men are at the scene of the crime now. We have not got any comprehensive report so we cannot tell you whether someone was killed or not.”

Giving more information a few minutes later, Ogunsanya said, ” I just spoke to the officer on the scene. He said that nobody died. A vehicle was shattered and the person involved is in the hospital receiving treatment as we speak.”

This is the second straight day that such incident will happen on the nation’s busiest highway.

On Tuesday morning a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) returning from the Redemption Camp claimed to have escaped being robbed while witnessing a number of people being abducted. However, the Ogun State Police Command dispelled his claim of abductions.

 

 

