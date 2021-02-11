JUST IN: Again, suspected killer-herdsmen attack Ogun villagers, kill two

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Suspected Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of Thursday allegedly killed two villagers in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun Atate.

The victims: Isiaka Apesin and Oguntosin Adebayo were allegedly killed by the killer-herdsmen who attacked the villagers around 5am.

The suspected herdsmen reportedly laid an ambush for the villagers on the Owode Ketu – Ijoun – Tata road and killed them.

Yewa in Ogun West Senatorial District of the state has been under attacks by killer-herdsmen who have been laying siege on communities in the district.

A farmer, identified as Dele Olowoniyi, was four days ago butchered to death by suspected Fulani herdsmen while asleep in his farm settlement at Oha village, imeko, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the village, who simply identified himself as Gbenga, told New Telegraph that two villagers were killed in the ambush by the herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi could not be reached for his reaction as of the time of filing this report.

