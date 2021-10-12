News

JUST IN: AGN secures Chiwetalu Agu’s release from DSS custody

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN)
on Tuesday secured the release of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, from the Department of State Servics (DSS).

AGN made this known via a statement on their official Instagram page titled, ‘Chiwetalu Agu released to Actors Guild Of Nigeria.’

The statement signed by the AGN Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda, read: “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior Special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President, Steve Eboh, to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

Agu was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State, for wearing a Biafra outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor.

The army had accused him of soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra which has been accused of several acts of terrorism. He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.

However, shortly before his release, a relative of the Nollywood actor had said that they had been denied access to him.

Agu, who has starred in several movies, including ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’, which is now showing on Netflix, has been a known supporter of the Biafra struggle.

He has also been critical of the regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari, for allegedly marginalising the Igbo.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Fayemi to establish 5 model colleges

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Ekiti state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said that his government would establish another five model colleges to replace those that had been returned to missionaries. The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti on Friday while commissioning a model school named after an elder statesman and former Chairman, Standing Committee for the creation of Ekiti […]
News

Alleged certificate forgery: Forensic expert testifies at Edo election tribunal

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The alleged certificate forgery and perjury against the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday resurfaced at the Edo State election petitions tribunal in Benin City, where a forensic expert, Raphael Onwuzuligbo, testified and was cross examined. Onwuzuligbo, a retired Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), who appeared based on the subpoena by Action Democratic Party (ADP) […]
News Top Stories

Govs back IGP, say ban on FSARS, others, timely

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Onyekachi Eze Abuja   Nigerians governors have welcomed the ban of Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other tactical squads on patrols and checkpoints by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.   The governors, in a statement by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica