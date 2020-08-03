Top Stories

JUST IN: Air Peace fires 75 pilots

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Wole Shadare

 

The excruciating pain brought on by the fallout from COVID-19 may have finally taken its toll on Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace as the airline Monday morning sacked 75 of its pilots over disagreement in remuneration. The pilots sacked are across the company’s liveries.

Recall that recently, there’s been lingering conflict over pay cut and reviewed remuneration between the pilots and the management, with the company, citing the poor business environment due to the decline in passengers because of the coronavirus, is pushing for ways to cut cost which has included reducing salaries.

However, notably amongst those affected in the sack are those who were signatories to the agitations.

Details shortly…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions inch close to 200m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Active mobile subscriptions in the country are set to hit the 200 million mark as the telcos’ database hits 196 million in June. The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that a total of 4.1 million new mobile lines were activated in the month, thus increasing the figure by 2 per […]
Top Stories

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu emerges APC flag-bearer, defeats eight others.

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh,  Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 10, 2020 governorship election. Akeredolu defeated eight other aspirants who participated in the exercise which took place at the Dome, Akure, Ondo State State capital late Monday. Out of the 3,127 […]
News Top Stories

145 stranded Nigerians return home as 18 depart France

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, yesterday said about 145 Nigerians stranded in Sudan amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have returned home. Also, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), yesterday said 18 Nigerians stranded in Europe have departed Paris, France on their way to Nigeria. The minister said the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: