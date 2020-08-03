JUST IN: Air Peace fires 75 pilots

Wole Shadare

The excruciating pain brought on by the fallout from COVID-19 may have finally taken its toll on Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace as the airline Monday morning sacked 75 of its pilots over disagreement in remuneration. The pilots sacked are across the company’s liveries.

Recall that recently, there’s been lingering conflict over pay cut and reviewed remuneration between the pilots and the management, with the company, citing the poor business environment due to the decline in passengers because of the coronavirus, is pushing for ways to cut cost which has included reducing salaries.

However, notably amongst those affected in the sack are those who were signatories to the agitations.

Details shortly…

