JUST IN: Aisha Buhari Backs Calls For Public Execution Of Hanifa’s Killer

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has endorsed the call for the execution of Abdulmalik Tanko, proprietor of Noble Kids Academy in Kawaji, Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

Tanko, proprietor of the school, has confessed killing the innocent child with rat poison.

He had dismembered and buried her secretly at one of the branches of the school.

The victim was kidnapped in December and killed shortly after, though her abductors had demanded a N6 million ransom.

It was while trying to get part of the ransom that the proprietor of the school was nabbed by security forces.

There has been widespread outrage over the killing, with #JusticeForHanifa trending on social media for days.

In a video, which has now gone viral, Malam Abdallah Gadon Kaya, a Kano-based cleric, asked that Tanko be killed the same way he killed Hanifa.

He said the proprietor should be executed publicly, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Ganduje can get this done.

“His (Tanko’s) life is not more than this girl’s life, the way he took her life, his life should be taken also and let it be done publicly so that another person wouldn’t repeat such.”

The First Lady had reposted the video on her Instagram page, expressing support for the cleric’s call.

She wrote “We are behind Mallam’s stance.”

