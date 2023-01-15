Sports

JUST IN: Ajagba outboxes Shaw for unanimous decision win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nigerian boxer, Efe Ajagba, has claimed a win against formerly unbeaten Stephan Show in the early hours of Sunday morning faring better than the last time he fought a boxer-puncher.

Two fights after his one-sided, unanimous-decision defeat to Frank Sanchez, Ajagba won the contest against previously undefeated Shaw by unanimous decision.

Nigeria’s Ajagba was the aggressor for almost all 10 rounds, whereas Shaw seemed reluctant to engage with the hard-hitting heavyweight contender in a main event fight at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

Judges Eric Marlinski, John McKaie and Don Trella scored their uneventful encounter identically, 96-94 for Ajagba.

Nigeria’s Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, won a second straight fight since Sanchez beat him. Cuba’s Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) dropped Ajagba in the seventh round and comfortably out-pointed him on all three scorecards in a 10-rounder that was part of the Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder undercard in October 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ajagba underwent surgery on both elbows following his loss to Sanchez. Healthier and more confident, he promised he would box better against Shaw than he did versus Sanchez.

St. Louis’ Shaw, meanwhile, was unable to capitalise on the biggest opportunity of his nine-year professional career.

Without hesitation, Shaw (18-1, 13 KOs, 1 NC) took this fight against Ajagba on less than one month’s notice. Ajagba was supposed to fight Colombian contender Oscar Rivas (28-1, 19 KOs), but Rivas suffered a detached retina while training last month.

Shaw was already training to fight Italian prospect Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KOs), who was stopped due to a cut by Jonnie Rice (16-6-1, 11 KOs) in the seventh round of the co-main event.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

US PGA Championship: Morikawa wins to deny Casey first major

Posted on Author Reporter

  American Collin Morikawa emerged from a stacked leaderboard to win the 2020 US PGA Championship after a flawless final round in San Francisco. At one point on the back nine, six players shared the lead but an eagle on the 16th saw the 23-year-old go clear. The world number 12 carded a six-under 64 […]
Sports

NFF vows to unmask fellow who tried to harass Falcons in Austria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it has initiated moves to ensure the unmasking of the self-acclaimed Nigerian who got on the train with the Super Falcons in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday and made the players uncomfortable with inflammatory political talks. Team officials explained on Tuesday afternoon that the girls, who had been in the […]
Sports

Edo 2020: PTF, NCDC officials to arrive Benin four days before opening day

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The officials of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control will arrive Benin City four days to the commencement of the National Sports Festival, to monitor compliance with the protocols of the pandemic.   According to feelers from the office of the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee and Deputy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica