JUST IN: Akeredolu disagrees with Irabor over arrested Owo attacker

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu Wednesday cleared the air on the arrest of Idris Ojo as one of those behind the June 5 attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, in Owo.

According to Akeredolu, there was a mix up in the announcement by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor following the disclosure of the arrest of the attackers on Tuesday.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, explained that Idris Ojo, who is number 14 on the wanted list of Kuje Correctional Centre escapees, was arrested in his brother’s house in Akure, the state capital.

Irabor had during a parley with media executives stated that Idris Ojo, 37, high-profile member of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) that escaped from Kuje was apprehended at Aiyetoro in Ondo State.

According to Irabor, Idris Ojo was not done with all the criminal activities which he undertook in the past as he was also planning other deadly attacks, adding that he was perfecting those plans along with his cronies before he was apprehended.

While Idris Ojo was among those that escaped on July 6 from Kuje and subsequently arrested on August 7 in the state, the attack on Saint Francis Catholic happened on June 5.

Akeredolu in the statement acknowledged the confusion the development had created in the public space, considering that the ugly event of June 5 attack in Owo preceded the July 6 unfortunate incident on Kuje prison.

