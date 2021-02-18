JUST IN: Akeredolu dissolves cabinet

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dissolved the state’s Executive Council.

The dissolution of the cabinet is coming about a week to the February 24 second term inauguration of the governor.

The announcement was made on Thursday during the valedictory meeting of the Executive Council Meeting held at the Exco Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

While appreciating the members of the Executive Council for their support for his administration in the last four years, Akeredolu lauded them for their dedication to duty.

Akeredolu also said they had worked together as one and the interest of the state had remained paramount throughout their services to the state government

Details later…

