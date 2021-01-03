Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Akeredolu loses close aide in ghastly auto crash

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ondo State over the weekend following the death of the Chief of Protocol to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.
Tosin Ogunbodede, who was a top member of Akeredolu’s government, lost his life in a ghastly auto crash that occurred on Saturday night along the busy Ilesha Expressway.
The accident also claimed the life of his driver.
The duo were rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa where they were confirmed dead.
Another occupant of the car, whose identity was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, was said to be in critical condition.
Ogunbodede, a lawyer and former staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), was appointed as Chief of Protocol (COP) by Governor Akeredolu on assumption of office in 2017.
Two weeks ago, the governor lost his Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Professor Bayonile Ademodi.
Prof. Ademodi died at the OAU Teaching Hospital, Ile Ife, as a result of complications from a surgical operation.

