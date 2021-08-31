Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Akeredolu signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law

…vows to ensure strict compliance

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed into law the Anti-Grazing Bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

The move of the governor was in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum at its last meeting in Lagos on July 5, 2021 where governors within the region unanimously adopted September 1, 2021 as the deadline for the signing of the bill into law.

The bill had on July 2, 2021 been passed by the state House of Assembly as apart of moves to solve the insecurity as well as rearing and grazing of livestock in the state.

According to the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the state government would pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance of the law.

The statement reads: “The move is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum at its last meeting in Lagos where September 1st was set as the deadline for Governors in Southern Nigeria to sign the Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law.

“This is worthwhile and a very laudable development aimed at stemming needless instances of skirmishes, conflicts as well as infractions on the enviably peaceful disposition of the good people of Ondo State.

“It is very pertinent to aver and indeed, reiterate that the Law shall rather, engender a more cordial, mutually benefiting relationship amongst residents of the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion or creed. For emphasis, no particular group of persons is the target.

“While it is the hope of government that all residents would take an ample advantage of this Law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention. Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance.

“In this regard, details of the new law shall be made available to the public for proper information, more depth of understanding on contents as well as other relevant areas.”

The assent to the bill by the governor was coming few days after the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari that 368 grazing sites across 26 states of the federation should be reviewed.

Reporter

