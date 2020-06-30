Top Stories

JUST IN: Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Akeredolu in his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, said he got conformation of a positive result for the virus on Tuesday morning.
According to him: “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid-19.
“I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.
“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.
“I ask that we all stay safe and be well.” – Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

