The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resist all Federal Government’s policies that would inflict more pains on the citizenry. The NLC in a New Year message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, yesterday in Abuja, specifically warned that the Union would not standby and allow the Federal Government go ahead with […]

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command yesterday arrested seven persons suspected to be cannabis dealers in Ukpuje forest in Owan West Local Government Area of the State. The names of the suspects were given as Emmanuel Oki, 62 years (Chairman of the Vigilante in Ukpuje); Chief Odi Sabato, 42, and […]

…says Buni remains chair The “palace coup” at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by some aggrieved governors to forcibly change the leadership finally collapsed yesterday as the Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), John Akpanudoedehe, returned to the party’s Abuja secretariat. Akpanudoedehe, allegedly sacked alongside the National Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, […]

