JUST IN: Akpabio submits NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has submitted the final report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to President Muhamamadu Buhari.

TheNewsGuru.com (TNG) reports that Akpabio submitted the NDDC forensic audit report to Buhari in sacks.

The documents conveyed in sacks were received by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who represented the President.

In his remarks shortly before handing over the report, Akpabio, disclosed that the forensic audit covered a total of 13,777 contracts awarded from 2001 to 2019 at a final contract value of N3,274,206,032,213.24.

