JUST IN: Akpan sentenced to death by hanging for Umoren’s murder

Uduak Frank Akpan has been sentenced to death by hanging for the gruesome murder of Iniubong Umoren.

Akpan was sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Bassey Nkanang of the Akwa Ibom State High Court on Thursday.

Late Umoren, a graduate of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO) was raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave by Akpan in April 2021.

Akpan lured the victim, who was 26 years old, to his family residence at Nung Ikono Obio village in Uruan local government area with a job offer.

The body was later exhumed from the shallow grave by the Police team, who were guided by the prime suspect, described as a serial rapist.

The remains of Umoren had been laid to rest.

 

