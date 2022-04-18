Metro & Crime

JUST IN-Alleged gang rape: Lagos shuts Chrisland Schools indefinitely

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

 

The Lagos State Government has shut all Chrisland Schools within the state following the viral case of alleged sexual violence case involving students of the school which recently occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a statement by the state government on Monday, the decision was taken to enable the state government carry out a thorough investigation on the allegations.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.”

The government also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided for the victim.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided. This is to reassure members of the public of the state government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centred institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person, who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations,” the government said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 policemen, 10 others killed as gunmen attack bullion van in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than three policemen escorting a billion van have been shot dead in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. According to information available to New Telegraph, the incident occurred in Idi Ape area of the state capital on Thursday. Videos posted on social media platforms showed no fewer than three Police Mobile Force operatives […]
Metro & Crime

Soludo commences review of charges of 176 Anambra prison inmates

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Awka

The fate of over 176 inmates of the Ekwulobia Correctional Centre in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State received a boost yesterday when Governor Chukwuma Soludo announced that their charges would be reviewed for possible release of some of them. Soludo who disclosed this while on a visit to the center noting that some […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Policemen chasing motorcyclists shoot physicallychallenged man, friend

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Policemen attached to Akinpelu Police Station have been accused of shooting a physically-challenged person and his friend at Oshodi area of the Lagos metropolis. The victims, identified as Mutiu Rasaq and Monday Joseph, were said to have decided to buy food while returning from work.   The policemen’s stray bullets hit one of the friends […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica