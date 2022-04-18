JUST IN-Alleged gang rape: Lagos shuts Chrisland Schools indefinitely

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has shut all Chrisland Schools within the state following the viral case of alleged sexual violence case involving students of the school which recently occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In a statement by the state government on Monday, the decision was taken to enable the state government carry out a thorough investigation on the allegations.

The statement read: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland Schools which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the Commissioner of Police.”

The government also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided for the victim.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psycho social support is provided. This is to reassure members of the public of the state government’s commitment to safety and child protection, especially in ensuring that all child-centred institutions within the state, formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person, who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child, commits an offence and is liable to custodial sentence of fourteen (14) years. This includes “producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland Schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations,” the government said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...