JUST IN-Alleged N25bn Fraud: EFCC arrests NDDC’s Accounts Director

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested the Director of Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), over an alleged N25 billion fraud.

A highly-placed security source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph on Wednesday, said: “The Director, Finance and Accounts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Eno Ubi Otu, is currently being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion tax remittances.”

According to the source: “The suspect, who arrived at the Commission in the early hours of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, was still being interrogated as of press time.”

A source disclosed that the arrest was part of a larger investigation of the forensic audit report of the NDDC.

Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for confirmation, as at the time of this report.

