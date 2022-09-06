Metro & Crime

JUST IN-Alleged N4.1bn Fraud: Ogun Assembly Speaker, 2 others arraigned

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Iwuchukwu

 

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, alongside two others have been arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

They were docked on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery and stealing of over N4.1 billion.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge. Though their arraignment is coming after several days of speculation, the Speaker alongside others were brought into the court premises in a hummer bus marked ABJ 445 AG by the anti-graft agency.

Details later…

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bank staff conspires with another to rob self of N3m

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a staff of a microfinance bank, Olagoke Dare for allegedly conspiring with another person to rob himself of N3million belonging to his employer. Olagoke, a staff of Abestone Microfinance Bank in Abeokuta, the state capital was arrested after his co-worker, Mary Agbejo foiled the robbery operation, […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen flee as motorcyclists invade police station

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Officers and men of the police attached to ‘A’ Division in Akure, the Ondo State capital, fled the station yesterday when aggrieved commercial motorcyclists popularly called Okada invaded the station over the killing of one of their colleagues. Policemen and their families jumped the fence in order to avoid the anger of the rampaging Okada […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap 2 secondary school students in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Two students of Glory Land Secondary School, Igarra, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, were yesterday kidnapped by gunmen in Edo State. The students were kidnapped along Igarra-Auchi road some km before Ikpeshi at 17:35pm. The Edo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bello Katongos, said: “A combined team of Police, soldiers […]

