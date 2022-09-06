JUST IN-Alleged N4.1bn Fraud: Ogun Assembly Speaker, 2 others arraigned

Francis Iwuchukwu

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, alongside two others have been arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

They were docked on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 11 counts of conspiracy, forgery and stealing of over N4.1 billion.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge. Though their arraignment is coming after several days of speculation, the Speaker alongside others were brought into the court premises in a hummer bus marked ABJ 445 AG by the anti-graft agency.

Details later…

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...