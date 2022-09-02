JUST IN-Alleged N6bn Fraud: Jos court discharges, acquits Jang

Metro & Crime

Alleged N6bn Fraud: Jos court discharges, acquits Jang

Musa Pam, Jos

A Jos High Court on Friday discharged and acquitted the former governor of Plateau State Sen. Jonah Jang of all the 17 charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which accused him of misappropriating N6 billion.

More details later…

 

Reporter

