JUST IN: Alleged source of US intelligence leaks named by media

The suspect in the leaking of highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents is named as Jack Teixeira, US officials tell CBS News.

The New York Times earlier reported that the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files leaked in recent months had the same name, reports the BBC.

The paper said he is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Its report did not identify Teixeira as the alleged leaker.

The New York Times cited interviews with other members of the online group, one of whom said he had known the person who leaked the files for at least three years.

The FBI has not identified a suspect in the leak.

Obasanjo Writes UK Court, Pleads Leniency For Ekweremadu, Wife

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has written the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, London pleading for leniency for the former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice. Obasanjo in a letter addressed to the Chief Clerk of the court said, “Mr Chief Clerk, I am very much aware of the current […]
Secessionists, terrorist groups aligning to destabilise Nigeria, Cameroon –FG

The Federal Government, yesterday, raised the alarm on alleged moves by secessionist groups in Nigeria to form alliances with secessionist groups in Cameroon in order to destabilize both countries.   National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who stated this at the 8th Session of the Cameroon/ Nigeria Transborder Security Committee meeting, held […]
Why I’m investing in agriculture –Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Engr David Nweze Umahi, has given an insight into why he is investing so much in agriculture. For him, the reason is simple – he believes it will take the minds of his people away from politics. Speaking yesterday in Abuja, during the closing ceremony of a two-week training of 171 select […]

