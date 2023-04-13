JUST IN: Alleged source of US intelligence leaks named by media

The suspect in the leaking of highly sensitive US defence and intelligence documents is named as Jack Teixeira, US officials tell CBS News.

The New York Times earlier reported that the leader of an online gaming chat group where the files leaked in recent months had the same name, reports the BBC.

The paper said he is a 21-year-old member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

Its report did not identify Teixeira as the alleged leaker.

The New York Times cited interviews with other members of the online group, one of whom said he had known the person who leaked the files for at least three years.

The FBI has not identified a suspect in the leak.