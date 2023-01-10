Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: AMAA Award Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Is Dead

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as one of its pillars and founder of the prestigious AMAA Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead.

She reportedly passed on at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos after being in a coma since Saturday, it was learnt.

Famous filmmaker Zik Zulu disclosed the news although colleagues and close friends, some of whom saw her in the hospital, refused to believe it, insisting that she was only in the ICU.

“Our President, Peace, has passed. As at Saturday, she was reported to be in coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace,” he writes on a Nollywood platform.

Award-winning producer, Obi Emelonye also confirmed her passing-on on his social media handles even though the family was trying to be courteous with releasing the information.

Up until her death, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only the Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, she was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and one of the most prominent figures in Nollywood.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New NBC code will kill pay Tv industry, says Irokotv boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Jason Njoku, Chief Executive Officer of popular entertainment television channel, IrokoTv, has described the 6th Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Code as a regulation that arose from the incompetence of dark forces and will kill the country’s pay television industry.   Njoku made his view known in a series of tweets on Wednesday. The code […]
Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 million streams on Boomplay

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A few days ago, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, added another feather to his hat. He became the first artiste to hit 100 million streams on the African streaming platform, Boomplay. Saturday Telegraph checks as of Thursday revealed that the singer has amassed more than 101 million streams. This milestone comes after Burna Boy won […]
Arts & Entertainments

US rapper, Wavy Navy Pooh, killed in drive-by shooting

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in a drive-by outside Miami, according to reports. The 28-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Shandler Beaubien, was driving a Toyota Camry through Kendall, a suburb of Miami, at the moment of the fatal attack, The Sun reported. Two children — ages one and five — were sitting in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica