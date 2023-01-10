JUST IN: AMAA Award Founder, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Is Dead

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning as one of its pillars and founder of the prestigious AMAA Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead.

She reportedly passed on at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos after being in a coma since Saturday, it was learnt.

Famous filmmaker Zik Zulu disclosed the news although colleagues and close friends, some of whom saw her in the hospital, refused to believe it, insisting that she was only in the ICU.

“Our President, Peace, has passed. As at Saturday, she was reported to be in coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition. May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace,” he writes on a Nollywood platform.

Award-winning producer, Obi Emelonye also confirmed her passing-on on his social media handles even though the family was trying to be courteous with releasing the information.

Up until her death, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was not only the Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, she was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP) and one of the most prominent figures in Nollywood.

