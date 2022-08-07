Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Amusan smashes C’wealth Games record in winning gold medal

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Two weeks after smashing the world record in the 100m hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon USA, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan followed up by smashing the Commonwealth Games record in winning the gold medal on Sunday morning in Birmingham, England.

Running in lane 5, the Nigerian was slow out of the blocks but got into her stride at the halfway stage to power home in a new record of 12.30s.

The silver went to Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, who finished in 12.58 – just ahead of England’s Sember who clocked 12.59.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

