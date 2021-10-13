News Politics

JUST IN: Anambra Deputy Gov. defects to APC, meets Buhari

The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke has officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday received APC Caretaker Committee Chairman and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Dr. Okeke and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Dr. Okeke is now a member of the ruling Party after dumping his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Dr. Okeke first served as Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, and again as Anambra State Commissioner for Works and Transport in the administration of Governor Peter Obi.

