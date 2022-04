Unknown gunmen have set ablaze the Amichi Police Station in Anambra State.

Amichi is in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

This is barely 72 hours that the Nnewi South LGA Headquarters was set on fire by same Unknown Gunmen.

This is more headache for the new governor, Mr Charles Soludo whose attempt to stop the Monday sit-at-home failed to yield positive results.

The recent attacks on the Council Headquarters and now police station may not be unconnected with the attempt to end the sit-at-home.

