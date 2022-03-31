Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Anambra won’t bow to gunmen – Soludo visits burnt Nnewi South LGA secretariat

Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo has condemned the burning of the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area.

The secretariat at Ukpor was targetted early Thursday morning by armed men.

During his visit to the scene, Soludo lamented the attacks of businesses and government facilities, vowing that Anambra won’t bow to criminals.

He stated that the mindless bloodletting and destruction of infrastructure does not define who the people are.

“Nothing can justify these acts of criminality. As I looked at what is left of the rubbles, I asked myself, “in all this, who loses?”

“Structures built from the taxes paid by the genuinely hard-working men and women on the streets are ruined for reasons that are incomprehensible to sane minds,” he said.

Soludo said resources that should have been deployed to providing more for struggling taxpayers, would now be channeled into reconstruction and rebuilding missing records.

“It is very impossible to make any meaningful progress this way. Quite frankly, ndị Anambra cannot be repressed by a few criminal elements.

“Our resolve to entrench law and order is total, no amount of wanton destruction will cower us,” he said.

Soludo recalled the murder of his police guards – Inspector Murtala Saudi, Sgt. Mudassir Ahmed, Sgt. Samuel Ishaya – in 2021 at a meeting with youths in his village.

“We pledge to continue to take care of their families, and for their sake and many others who lost their lives to the sheer wickedness of a few misguided people,” he said.

 

