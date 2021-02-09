JUST IN: Another APC ward Chairman dies in Benue

Metro & Crime

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Less than 48 hours after the APC ward Chairman in Gboko West Council in Benue State, Tersoo Ahu was murdered by thugs, another ward chairman of the party in Okpokwu Local Government Area, Sunday Idoko, died Tuesday.
New Telegraph learnt that while the Gboko Ward Chairman was killed during the party’s revalidation exercise as a result of alleged shortchange of factional members, the Okpokwu Chairman, sources said “died after a brief illness”.
A close family source to the deceased said Idoko, aka ‘Lamto’, died Tuesday morning after a brief illness at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga, headquarters of the local government.
New Telegraph learnt that the remains of Lamto had been deposited at the mortuary.

