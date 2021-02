JUST IN: Another APC ward Chairman dies in Benue

Armed men believed to be kidnappers have taken over Falgore Forest in Kano State where they mounted roadblock and are terrorising motorists. This came barely two months after the lunch of a multi-million Naira well-fortified military formation at Falgore Forest. Already reports say three persons were abducted by the kidnappers while several other motorists […]

No fewer than 19 persons were killed by armed bandits in Kutemeshi village of Kuyello District in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. PRNigeria gathered that the bandits invaded the community in Kaduna State around 5pm on Saturday. A youth leader in the community who spoke to PRNigeria in a phone interview disclosed […]

Doctors in Ondo State have embarked on indefinite strike over non-payment of four months’ salaries by the state government. This is just as legal officers in the Ondo State Ministry of Justice, under the aegis of Law Officers Association of Nigeria (LOAN), also down tools over what was described as despicable and deplorable conditions which […]

Less than 48 hours after the APC ward Chairman in Gboko West Council in Benue State, Tersoo Ahu was murdered by thugs, another ward chairman of the party in Okpokwu Local Government Area, Sunday Idoko, died Tuesday. New Telegraph learnt that while the Gboko Ward Chairman was killed during the party’s revalidation exercise as a result of alleged shortchange of factional members, the Okpokwu Chairman, sources said “died after a brief illness”. A close family source to the deceased said Idoko, aka ‘Lamto’, died Tuesday morning after a brief illness at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Okpoga, headquarters of the local government. New Telegraph learnt that the remains of Lamto had been deposited at the mortuary.

