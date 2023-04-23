Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Barely two weeks after a seven-storey building collapsed in Banana Island, another five-story structure under construction fell on Sunday in Apapa, Lagos State as a result of a thunderstrike triggered by persistent rain.

New Telegraph gathered that the building collapsed at No. 45 Ladipo Oluwole Street in the GRA, Apapa neighbourhood.

Following the collapse, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Structure Control Agency (LASBCA), Mukaila Sanusi said the premises has been sealed up.

However, a volunteer with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), in Ajeromi Ifelodun LCDA, Asimiyu Tiamiyu, who was among the early callers at the scene said no casualty was recorded in the incident.

According to him, all the workers at the site of the collapsed building had embarked on a Sallah break, the reason why no one was involved in the incident.

He, however, advised that the state government should beam a searchlight on the recurring incidents of building collapse which had claimed many lives and property worth billions of Naira destroyed.

