JUST IN: Another building collapses in Lagos

A building at Onipanu area of Lagos has reportedly collapsed.

This is coming barely two weeks after a church building under construction collapsed at Cardoso Street, off Martins Street in Mushin.

It was learnt that the latest incident occurred at about 1.07am at Oke Arin Street, off Shyllon Ilupeju but details could not be ascertained at press time.

The Permanent Secretary Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the development.

“The Alpha Cobra team of Lagos State Emergency at Onipanu enroute Oke Arin street off shyllon Ilupeju,” he said.

 

