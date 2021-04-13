Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Another gas explosion in Lagos

Posted on

 

A gas tank explosion has rocked Iyasoko Street Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government area of Lagos State.
The incident happened at about 6.55 pm, on Tuesday.
The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying rescue teams had been dispatched to the scene.
Posible casualties are yet to be confirmed.

Reporter

