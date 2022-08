…as men win bronze

The Nigerian quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha ran the race of their lives to clinch another Gold in the 4x100m women’s relay event on Sunday with a time of 42.10s and also setting an African Record at the Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham, England.

Earlier, Nigeria’s male quartet won the bronze medal after finishing behind first placed England and Trinidad and Tobago.

