JUST IN: Another police station on fire in Abia

A police station in Bende Local Government of Abia State is currently on fire.

It was learnt that yet to be identified gunmen stormed the police station in the early hours of Thursday.

The attackers were said to have burnt all the vehicles parked in the station before razing the building.

The police station is situated at the outer gate of the LGA headquarters and less than 10 metres from the LGA field.

“We heard series of gunshots, and when we rushed outside, we saw the station on fire,” a resident said.

The incident happened less than six hours after Governor Okezie Ikpeazu left Bende LGA headquarters where a civic reception was held for the immediate past House of Representatives member who represented Bende Federal Constituency, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje.

Ukeje spent 12 years at the house of reps.

The attack on Bende Police Station comes less than a weeks after gunmen razed the Ubani Market Police station, still in Bende LGA.

The outlawed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for these attacks but the group has denied being responsible.

