JUST IN: Another train derails in Abuja

Barely five days after the Itakpe-Warri train derailed a train heading from Kaduna to Abuja this evening (Friday) also derailed close to Kubwa Train Station in the nation’s capital city.

All passengers are safe, thanks to the quick response of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) officials and troops.
More details later…

 

