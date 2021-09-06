Top Stories

JUST IN: Anti-Grazing laws, satanic agenda against our livelihood – Miyetti Allah  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…warns corporate existence of Nigeria under threat

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Fulani Sociocultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has described Anti-Grazing laws being passed by some Southern state governments, as a satanic agenda out to destroy their source of livelihood, warning that it poses potential threat to the corporate existence of the country.

This was stated on Monday, at the National Peace Summit and Investiture of Queen Mother Amina Temitope Labinjo Ajayi, as Miyetti Allah Brand Ambassador, to lead a global campaign with a view to countering the alleged lies and propaganda against the pastoralists, and to make the world know they were peaceful people.

National Secretary Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, who addressed newsmen, warned that the ban on opening grazing was an exposure of the country to a heightened crisis and possible Jihad, as there were no provision for an alternative source of livelihood for the pastoralists.

According to him, the association would explore all available options including taking up legal actions, engaging the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari as well as reorientating state governments to understand the true picture of the insecurity situation to which he stressed, the pastoralists were the greatest victims.

He said: “This is the clear case of current rush to create negative laws against our cultural heritage. Anti-grazing laws and policies and attempts to ban open grazing are nothing but populist and corruption driven agenda designed by visionless, inept and desperate politicians to destroy pastoralists means of livelihood.

“This dangerous and satanic law must be nipped in the bud by the National Assembly to safeguard the constitution as it portends great danger to the corporate existence of the country.

“These oppressive laws and hostile policies being enacted by state governors are fundamentally going against Fulani pastoralists culture, economic interest and constitutional rights….”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC okays N309.9bn tax credit road contract for Dangote Group

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…formalises Police Special Services, approves N8.6bn for health procurement…as President swears-in five perm secs The Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by President Muhmmadu Buhari, has approved the award of a contract for the construction of five con-crete roads totaling 274.9 kilometers across the country at the sum of N309, 917,717,251.35 to Dangote Group. Minister of […]
News Top Stories

NNPC’ll focus on gas, condensate for revenue growth – Kyari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has said that the Corporation was focusing more on gas, condensate and other revenue streams to tackle the revenue challenge arising from the oil production cut arrangement. Kyari also reiterated its commitment to abide by the output cut agreement of the Organization of […]
News Top Stories

Let’s not lose lessons of June 12, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised Nigerians not to lose the lessons of the June 12, 1993 election, though it was a dark chapter in Nigeria’s chequered political history. Atiku in a statement, said although the annulment of MKO Abiola’s election was a major setback, his consolation was that it made Nigerians more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica