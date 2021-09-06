JUST IN: Anti-Grazing laws, satanic agenda against our livelihood – Miyetti Allah  

…warns corporate existence of Nigeria under threat

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Fulani Sociocultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has described Anti-Grazing laws being passed by some Southern state governments, as a satanic agenda out to destroy their source of livelihood, warning that it poses potential threat to the corporate existence of the country.

This was stated on Monday, at the National Peace Summit and Investiture of Queen Mother Amina Temitope Labinjo Ajayi, as Miyetti Allah Brand Ambassador, to lead a global campaign with a view to countering the alleged lies and propaganda against the pastoralists, and to make the world know they were peaceful people.

National Secretary Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, who addressed newsmen, warned that the ban on opening grazing was an exposure of the country to a heightened crisis and possible Jihad, as there were no provision for an alternative source of livelihood for the pastoralists.

According to him, the association would explore all available options including taking up legal actions, engaging the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari as well as reorientating state governments to understand the true picture of the insecurity situation to which he stressed, the pastoralists were the greatest victims.

He said: “This is the clear case of current rush to create negative laws against our cultural heritage. Anti-grazing laws and policies and attempts to ban open grazing are nothing but populist and corruption driven agenda designed by visionless, inept and desperate politicians to destroy pastoralists means of livelihood.

“This dangerous and satanic law must be nipped in the bud by the National Assembly to safeguard the constitution as it portends great danger to the corporate existence of the country.

“These oppressive laws and hostile policies being enacted by state governors are fundamentally going against Fulani pastoralists culture, economic interest and constitutional rights….”

