JUST-IN: Anyanwu Emerges As Imo PDP Guber Candidate

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) has emerged as the party’s governorship candidate for the November 11 Imo State gubernatorial poll.
This followed the PDP’s primary held on Wednesday, April 12 at the party’s primary in its state secretariat along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
Anyanwu is expected to challenge the re-election of the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Recall that off-cycle governorship elections are expected to hold in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states on November 11, 2023.
According to him, the State Organising Secretary of the opposition party said the seven-man electoral panel constituted by the National Working Committee headed by Kenneth Okon was present to monitor the primary election in Imo.
But it was gathered that a former Governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, was conspicuously absent during the primary election.
Recall that Ihedioha had, a few weeks ago, pulled out from the PDP governorship race.
In January 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed Ihedioha as the governor of Imo State after barely seven months in office.
