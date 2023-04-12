JUST-IN: APC Adopts Direct Primaries For Kogi Governorship

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted the direct mode of primaries for the conduct of the Governorship Primary Election in Kogi State.

The party informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as aspirants of its decision to adopt the direct mode, in a letter dated 6th April 2023, signed by the Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

The letter reads in part: “We refer to our earlier letter dated 25th January 2023, with reference no: APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/023/191 wherein we notified the Commission of the mode of the primary election for the conduct of the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State.

“However, our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reviewed the modalities for the conduct of the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State and has therefore resorted to adopting the DIRECT mode of the primary election instead of the Indirect Mode as earlier communicated.

“The date for the conduct of the primary election still remains Friday 14th April 2023.

“Following the above, there shall be a Special Congress to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at the Gubernatorial Primary Election in Kogi State scheduled for Saturday, 15th April 2023.”

Meanwhile, an Abuja Federal High Court, on Wednesday, nullified the Kogi State All Progressive Congress’ delegate list for the purpose of nominating a governorship candidate for the party in the November governorship elections.

Justice James Omotosho while delivering judgment, voided the ward and local government congresses said to have been conducted on February 7 on the grounds that they were not conducted in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, and the Constitution of the APC.

However, stakeholders of the party across the country said the judgment was only an academic exercise as the party had already decided to adopt the direct mode well ahead, despite winning two cases on the same matter in the previous week.