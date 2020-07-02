Top Stories

JUST IN: APC Caretaker Committee in close-door meeting with Tinubu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Edo election, party crisis top agenda -source

Muritala Ayinla

In a move to finally percify the perceived aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) this evening visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party.
The Committee members, led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, visited the Bourdillon, Ikoyi home of Tinubu to discuss the way forward.
Although, the issues the party chieftains discussed was yet to be made public, New Telegraph authoritatively learnt that issues on the party’s internal wranglings which led to the outer of the former party chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, disloyalty among some members and te Edo election will top the agenda of the meeting.
New Telegraph also gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was expected to give update on the management of Covid-19, had to hurriedly call off the press briefing on the pandemic scheduled to hold at his Marina official residence.
As at the time of filling this report, details of the meeting being held behind closed doors couldn’t be ascertained as the leader of the delegate is still being expected to speak to journalists.
Others chieftains of the party at the meeting include: Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC, Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe and APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election member, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
More details later…

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NWC dissolution: Buhari, Tinubu still together –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, still maintain a cordial relationship despite the dissolution of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) by its National Executive Council (NEC) last week. Analysts have continued to argue that the dissolution of the […]
News Top Stories

APC: Oshiomhole accepts sack, reels out achievements

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The immediate past National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accepted his removal, just as he has reeled out his achievements in office. Oshiomhole, who was elected into office as APC National Chairman in 2018, was last week Thursday, sacked as National Chairman. Before his ouster, he was suspended […]
Top Stories

Ize-Iyamu wins Edo APC primary

Posted on Author Reporter

  One of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has emerged winner of the party’s direct primary conducted on Monday. Chairman of the Edo State APC Primary Election Committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma, declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: