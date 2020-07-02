JUST IN: APC Caretaker Committee in close-door meeting with Tinubu

*Edo election, party crisis top agenda -source

Muritala Ayinla

In a move to finally percify the perceived aggrieved chieftains of the party, members of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) this evening visited the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to address the teething issues that have threatened the existence of the party.

The Committee members, led by the party’s Caretaker Committee Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni and Chairman of the Progressive Governor’s Forum, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, visited the Bourdillon, Ikoyi home of Tinubu to discuss the way forward.

Although, the issues the party chieftains discussed was yet to be made public, New Telegraph authoritatively learnt that issues on the party’s internal wranglings which led to the outer of the former party chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, disloyalty among some members and te Edo election will top the agenda of the meeting.

New Telegraph also gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was expected to give update on the management of Covid-19, had to hurriedly call off the press briefing on the pandemic scheduled to hold at his Marina official residence.

As at the time of filling this report, details of the meeting being held behind closed doors couldn’t be ascertained as the leader of the delegate is still being expected to speak to journalists.

Others chieftains of the party at the meeting include: Secretary of Caretaker Committee of APC, Senator Akpan Udo-Edehe and APC Campaign Committee for Edo Election member, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

More details later…

