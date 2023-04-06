JUST-IN: APC Dismisses Ex-Governor, Suspends Nnamani, Onyeama, Others

The Enugu State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of a former Governor of the state, Barr. Sullivan Chime.

Also, expelled are the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr Osita Okechukwu, a former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Eugene Odo, an aide to the minister of foreign affairs, Mr. Flavour Eze, Mr. Joe Mmamel, and Mr Maduka Arum.

Furthermore, the party suspended former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, and the minister of foreign affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.

The disciplinary actions were announced on Thursday by the Enugu State Secretary of the party, Mr. Robert Ngwu.

He presented the report of a disciplinary committee.

He mentioned that the report was approved by an enlarged State Executive Committee meeting.

The expelled and suspended party members were accused of anti-party activities.

They were reported to have supported candidates of other political parties during the 2023 general elections.

Details later….

