Politics Top Stories

JUST-IN: APC Dissolves PCC Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration As President

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disbanded the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), which was established last year to oversee the ruling party’s 2023 presidential election, ahead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration as president-elect on May 29.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the the APC PCC Director General, Governor Simon Bako Lalong and Council Secretary, James Abiodun Faleke in Abuja and made available to newsmen over the weekend.

The party thanked all council members, leaders, and supporters for working tirelessly to ensure Tinubu’s resounding victory on behalf of the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; and other leaders.

In the dissolution statement, the signatories praised the members for their significant efforts in getting the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the necessary votes to win the election and that of his running partner, Kashim Shettima.

The leadership of the PCC highlighted that dissolving the council with immediate effect is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders, singled out President Muhammadu Buhari for special praise.

They went on to say that the dissolution was required in order to get everyone ready for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, 2023.

“Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilization of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

“The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Buhari, for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect. This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of a Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work,” the statement read.

Boma Achenimie

Related Articles
Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden elected US President

Posted on Author Reporter

The Cable News Network (CNN) has officially named former Vice President, Joseph R. Biden as the 46th President of the United States. According the US news network the Democratic Party candidate has surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to become the president by picking up 273. Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s deputy, beat Republican […]
News Top Stories

FG mulls Int’l travel ban

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worried about the mutated strain of COVID-19 manifesting itself in the United Kingdom, the Federal Government may impose a travel ban to and from certain parts of the world.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a Special Forum of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).   […]
News Top Stories

FG victimizing our members despite suspension of strike –ASUU

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Unive r s i t i e s (ASUU) yesterday flayed the Federal Government and the Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation for victimizing its members by refusing to pay them salaries running between two and10 months despite suspending the strike premised on “no victimisation clause.”   Chairman […]

Leave a Comment