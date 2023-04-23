JUST-IN: APC Dissolves PCC Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration As President

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disbanded the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), which was established last year to oversee the ruling party’s 2023 presidential election, ahead of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration as president-elect on May 29.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the the APC PCC Director General, Governor Simon Bako Lalong and Council Secretary, James Abiodun Faleke in Abuja and made available to newsmen over the weekend.

The party thanked all council members, leaders, and supporters for working tirelessly to ensure Tinubu’s resounding victory on behalf of the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, President Muhammadu Buhari; the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; and other leaders.

In the dissolution statement, the signatories praised the members for their significant efforts in getting the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the necessary votes to win the election and that of his running partner, Kashim Shettima.

The leadership of the PCC highlighted that dissolving the council with immediate effect is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders, singled out President Muhammadu Buhari for special praise.

They went on to say that the dissolution was required in order to get everyone ready for President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29, 2023.

“Since the campaign council began in September 2022, we have witnessed an unprecedented, relentless, and engaging mobilization of our members nationwide and in the diaspora towards securing the majority popular votes for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

“The journey has been a worthy one with our hard-won victory. The credit goes to all our members particularly, the leaders and members of the various campaign directorates.

“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to President Buhari, for his unwavering support and leadership throughout the campaign. We could not have achieved this level of success without his single-mindedness, commitment, and forthrightness.

“However, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of the campaign and its stakeholders for us to dissolve our council with immediate effect. This has become necessary to retune us towards the May 29, 2023, inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

“The process of transitioning into a new era of a Renewed Hope is underway and all our energies and activities must reflect the principles underlying this process.

“We hope that you will all continue to stay involved in Nigeria’s political process and to advocate for issues that you believe in. Our democracy is stronger when we all participate in the political process with patriotism. We would like to take this opportunity to thank you once again for your support, dedication, and hard work,” the statement read.