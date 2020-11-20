JUST IN: APC govs visit Jonathan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), governors, Friday met with the former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in Abuja.

The reason for the meeting was not disclosed, but it might not be unconnected with the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

According to online news portal, TheCable, David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi, who recently defected to the APC from PDP; Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum; and Abubakar Badaru, Hovernor of Jigawa, were at the meeting.

Jonathan celebrated his 63rd birthday Friday. He was felicitated by many Nigerians. In his message, President Muhammadu Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant Jonathan long life, good health and more wisdom to keep serving the nation and humanity.

Similarly, the Northern Governors’ Forum had sent warm felicitations to Jonathan on his birthday.

Like this: Like Loading...