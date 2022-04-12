Top Stories

JUST IN: APC National Chair, Adamu, Deputy resign from Senate

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, resigned as Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

This was even as the newly elected Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, also resigned as the lawmaker representing Borno North District.

The resignation letters of both lawmakers were read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, until his election as National Chairman of the APC) chaired the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, on the other hand, was the Chairman of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Top Stories

2023: APC debunks ‘fake’ zoning list

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, on Wednesday in Abuja, dismissed as fake, a list in circulation purporting to be the resolution of the party on the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe dismissed the reports […]

oil spillage
News Top Stories

Nembe oil spill: Leaking wellhead to be contained ‘in days’

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Affected communities get five truckloads of palliatives The OML 29 Wellhead in the Santa Barbara South field in Nembe, Bayelsa State which blew up on November 3, 2021 is being pumped with chemicals that will contain further leakage in “one or two days.” Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), which jointly owns the well […]
Top Stories

Withdraw Onochie’s nomination, Jega advises Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says controversy bad for INEC Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, has advised against the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as a Commissioner of the electoral body. He said the controversy surrounding her nomination is not good for the integrity of elections she may oversee, if she is confirmed. Many Nigerians […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica