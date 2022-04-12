JUST IN: APC National Chair, Adamu, Deputy resign from Senate

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Tuesday, resigned as Senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

This was even as the newly elected Deputy National Chairman (North), Abubakar Kyari, also resigned as the lawmaker representing Borno North District.

The resignation letters of both lawmakers were read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu, until his election as National Chairman of the APC) chaired the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development.

Kyari, on the other hand, was the Chairman of the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

