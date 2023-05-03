2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

JUST-IN: APC NWC Meet Over Zoning, Leadership Crisis

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has started a crucial meeting over some issues affecting the ruling party.

New Telegraph gathered that the crucial meeting, which is presided over by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the party’s National Chairman is taking place at the Abuja National Secretariat.

It was reported that at least, eighteen other members of the 24-man NWC are presently in attendance at the meeting, which is said to be the first of its kind after the 2023 general election.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it was learned the committee will be reviewing the just concluded general elections, considering the preliminary reports of an external auditor engaged to look into the books of the party, in preparing a financial report to be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The meeting will also consider a template for a consensus zoning formula for sharing the 10th National Assembly leadership [ positions that will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the June 5 inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Also on the agenda is the seven petitions by the National Vice Chairman (North West), Salihu Lukman, and the legal action he instituted against the national chairman and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, for an alleged breach of the party Constitution.

The crisis further worsened last week with the National Legal Adviser, Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq recommending the expulsion of Lukman for dragging the party leadership to court.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: I’ll bring new hope, tech for positive change in Nigeria as president –Tinubu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has disclosed that his determination since the ‘70s when he committed to the struggle for democracy in Nigeria is to unify the nation for progress and development and at the same time liberate Nigerians from poverty and insecurity. The former governor of […]
News Top Stories

2023: Vote people of unassailable integrity, Catholic Bishops advise Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has advised Nigerians to ensure they only vote individuals with capacity, good character and unassailable integrity to lift Nigeria out of the socioe-conomic, security and political mess, it has been plunged into. The advice was contained in a communiqué signed by CBCN President, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, CBCN […]
News Top Stories

Petrol scarcity won’t frustrate elections, NNPCL tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, is not intended to affect or frustrate the forthcoming general election. Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this yesterday while speaking during an NTA’s ‘Good Morning Nigeria’ programme monitored […]

Leave a Comment