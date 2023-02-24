JUST-IN: APC Reps Candidate, Okafor Escapes Assassination

Ranking member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chike Okafor representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency in Imo State last night survived an assassination plot, just by the whiskers.

Okafor who is also the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Okigwe South Federal Constituency seat had embarked on the grand finale of his campaign at Ihitte Uboma council area and was on his way back when the assassin’s struck.

In his convoy at the time of the attack was the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investments, Hon. Simeon Ebegbulem, and the Managing Director of the Imo State Waste Management Agency, Kelechi Emeakaroha, among others.

The bloodthirsty gunmen had laid in ambush somewhere around a remote village called Alike close to Okata Community in Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area.

And that was after the Okafor-led APC rally at Umuawuchi village, the hometown of the House of Assembly candidate, Chike Olemgbe.

The attack happened sometime between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 23.

Hon. Chike Okafor and his convoy had been heading back to town from their Ihitte Uboma campaign when suddenly all hell was let loose and from their place of ambush, the gunmen opened fire on Okafor’s convoy and pumped scores of bullets into their vehicles.

On this occasion, Okafor had opted to drive the lead vehicle himself while his official Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) trailed behind.

The assailant allowed the lead vehicles to speed past, while they targeted and pumped dozens of bullets into the Prado SUV which was supposed to be conveying Okafor.

To make certain that they inflicted enough damage on the convoy, the hoodlums also shot into the vehicles of Commissioner Simeon Ebegbulem and Hon. Kelechi Emeakaroha.

Okafor’s security details adequately returned fire thereby repelling and warding off the surprise offensive of the gunmen.

The convoy had to stop at some point along the way, to carry along the vehicle of Hon. Kelechi Emeakaroha whose vehicle was extensively destroyed by the sporadic gunfire from the suspected assassins.

Hon. Chike Okafor who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone confirmed the attack and condemned the plot to eliminate innocent citizens of the state for no just cause.

