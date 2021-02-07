Politics

JUST IN: APC revalidation turns bloody in Benue as party ward chair killed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The on-going revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State Sunday turned bloody as the party’s ward chairman for Gboko South was allegedly matchetted to death by thugs.

The APC ward Chairman, Hon. Peter Ahu was said to have been murdered in cold blood following a sharp discord that ensued between supporters who claimed loyalty to the of the House of Representatives representing Gboko/Tarka constituency at the green chamber of the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Dyegh and those of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.
New Telegraph learnt that the crisis was because of supremacy tussle in the entire revalidation process.
Sources at the event told New Telegraph that Rt. Hon. Dyegh and his supporters had earlier objected to the way and manner the entire exercise was handled as they alleged they were shortchanged and the entire process shrouded in secrecy and was full of gross irregularities.
It was gathered that the Senator Akume’s faction had discreetly forwarded a list it had reportedly compiled to the state secretariat of the APC for consideration as authentic list which list did not include names of the other faction.
Apparently miffed at what had happened, Dyegh’s group was also said to have taken their list to the APC where both groups were advised to go back and harmonise the list and return it last Saturday but later shifted the submission date to Sunday.
New Telegraph learnt that when Dyegh’s supporters smelled a rat about irregularities surrounding the exercise and insisted that the right thing must be done, protest ensued leading to the killing of the ward chairman.
Desperate efforts to obtain the reaction of Senator Akume or any of his close aides proved abortive.
But in a swift reaction, Rt. Hon. Dyegh, condemned the killing and condoled with the family of the deceased.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

