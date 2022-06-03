Top Stories

JUST IN: APC Screening Committee Disqualifies 10 Presidential Aspirants

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential committee has disqualified 10 aspirants from its primaries scheduled for next week.

Chairman of the Committee, John Oyegun, revealed this on Friday, reports Channels Television.

According to Oyegun, only 13 out of the 23 aspirants screened were cleared by the committee.

He added that only youthful aspirants made the list of cleared aspirants.

However when asked about the identity of the disqualified aspirants, Oyegun declined to disclose the names.

The committee held the screening exercise between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Cleared aspirants are expected to contest the presidential primary at a scheduled special convention in Abuja between June 6 and 8.

 

Business Top Stories

CBN urges compliance with sandbox framework

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed deposit money banks (DMBs), mobile money operators and payment service providers to ensure strict compliance with the requirements of the framework for regulatory sandbox operations in the country and all other payments system regulations. In a circular posted on its website yesterday, the apex bank emphasised that […]
NCAA lifts ban on Boeing 737MAX aircraft

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

More countries are giving approval to one of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, B737MAX, as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted a ban on the aircraft. The B737MAX has been certified to operate in Nigeria’s airspace.   The airplane type was grounded and prevented from operating in the nation’s airspace following the two accident involving […]
CSOs to NASS: Override Buhari’s decision or remove direct primaries

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Onwuka Nzeshi

A coalition of civil society groups has expressed disappointment on the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the Electoral Bill 2021 transmitted to him more than a month ago, stating that the development may undermine public confidence and trust in the electoral system. This is as the coalition urged the National Assembly […]

