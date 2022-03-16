JUST IN: APC Senators to meet with Tinubu

Top Stories

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seems to have upped the ante of his consultations over his 2023 presidential ambition by moving over to the National Assembly.

He will meet with the Senate caucus of the APC today at 2.30 pm.

This was disclosed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in a letter read during the start of plenary on Wednesday.

The letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, who represents Kebbi North in the Red Chamber.

“There will be APC Senate caucus meeting with His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, March 16, 2022,” Lawan said.

The meeting is scheduled to hold in the Senate President’s conference room.

Lawan did not give reason for the meeting. But sources close to Tinubu said that it has to do with his presidential ambition and the upcoming APC National Convention scheduled for March 26.

Tinubu’s wife, Remi, is also Senator. He was a Senator himself in the defunct Third Republic before he served two terms as governor of Lagos State at the beginning of the Fourth Republic.

 

